Boise police arrest pair of suspects in string of vehicle burglaries

Boise police have arrested two suspects believed to be responsible for dozens of vehicle burglaries in southeastern Boise, according to a news release Tuesday.

Police said there could be anywhere between 20 and 50 car break-ins that have taken place near S. Federal Way and E. Lake Forest Drive this month, east of the Boise Airport. Victims have reported stolen bank cards that were subsequently used to purchase goods at local stores, according to police.

Paul Symonds, 48, of Caldwell, and Amira Becht, 19, of Boise, were taken into custody early Tuesday morning after police identified both individuals during a traffic stop, according to the Boise Police Department release. Symonds has been charged with fraudulent use of a financial transaction card, burglary, failure to appear and providing false information to police. Becht has been charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a financial transaction card, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Symonds initially provided police with a false name but officers were able to confirm his real identity,” according to the BPD release.

Both suspects had active failure-to-appear warrants on previous felony charges, police said. Becht was found to have methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, leading to those additional charges, according to the release.

Symonds and Becht were booked into the Ada County Jail, and police said the investigation is ongoing.