Man wanted in Boise shooting of woman arrested by U.S. Marshals task force in Nampa

After several days of searching, Idaho law enforcement have arrested a man in Canyon County after he allegedly shot a woman in Boise last week.

Daniel Bondar, 31, was arrested without incident around 3 p.m. Tuesday in Nampa by members of a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. The task force was made up of officers from police departments in Boise, Garden City and Nampa, as well as Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Police began searching for Bondar last week. They believe he shot a woman he knew on Wednesday, March 17, before dropping her off at a hospital the same day. The shooting took place around 7:30 a.m. near North Maple Grove Road and West Ustick Road.

Police believed Bondar was armed and dangerous prior to his arrest. Police say they have recovered a weapon they believe was the one used in the shooting.

Bondar was booked on three felonies, including aggravated battery, use of a firearm in commission of a crime and unlawfully possessing a firearm. As of Wednesday, Bondar was being held at the Canyon County jail. An initial court appearance date had not yet been scheduled.