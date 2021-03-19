Local
Have you seen this man in Boise? He allegedly shot a woman, took her to the hospital
Boise police are looking for a man who allegedly shot a woman, dropped her off at a hospital and fled.
Early Wednesday morning, evidence suggests Daniel Bondar, 31, “shot a woman known to him,” according to a Boise police press release. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
“Do not approach him,” the release read.
Bondar, who is wanted on a felony aggravated battery warrant, was last seen “with scruffy facial hair, wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt or jacket and black track pants with two stripes going down the pant legs,” according to the release.
Police say the suspect is 6-foot-4 and roughly 240 pounds, with many tattoos on one arm and one leg. One tattoo, on his forearm, reads “BONDAR.”
The incident occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near North Maple Grove Road and West Ustick Road.
“If you see him, please call Officer Thueson at 208-570-6418 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677),” the release notes.
Bondar is scheduled for a July trial on felony controlled-substance and other charges.
The woman he shot is expected to recover.
