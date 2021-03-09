Idaho man to spend decades in prison after guilty plea to sexually exploiting child

A Boise man will spend the next few decades in prison after being sentenced on a charge of sexually exploiting a child.

Aaron John Lane, 57, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

Local and federal law enforcement began investigating in July 2019 when a mother told police that Lane was talking with her juvenile daughter on Facebook. Police learned that Lane was posing as a teenage boy while talking with the child, and he asked the girl to send him explicit photos. Police also found that Lane is a sex offender.

Lane was indicted in October 2019. Upon his arrest, he admitted to speaking with the girl and receiving explicit photos.

Authorities seized two cell phones from Lane, and an FBI agent later found that Lane had “requested, and received, sexually explicit images from several minors,” according to the news release.

Lane pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation charge on Dec. 7, and in return two other charges — receiving child pornography and penalties for a registered sex offender — were dropped.

In addition to his 25 year sentence, Lane was also ordered to 20 years of supervised release following his prison sentence, and he must pay a $3,000 fine. He is required to register as a sex offender.

Lane will be transferred to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons to begin his sentence. The case was investigated by the FBI and Boise Police Department.