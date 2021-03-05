Idaho victim shot confronting Oregon man who allegedly stole his pickup, officials say

Canyon County Sheriff arrested a man who allegedly stole a Dodge pickup at a gas station in Payette County and shot the owner when confronted about it. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An Oregon man allegedly stole an Idaho man’s pickup and later shot him when confronted about it, Canyon County officials said Friday in a news release.

Canyon County sheriff’s deputies were called to Old Highway 30 and Farmway Road on Thursday evening to locate a Dodge pickup that they said was taken from a gas station in Payette County.

A 48-year-old Payette County man said he saw his truck being stolen from a spot near I-84 earlier that evening, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said. He got a ride from someone else and followed the pickup into Canyon County until it made a stop.

Once the suspect stopped, the man confronted him and was shot, according to the Canyon Sheriff’s Office. The victim was taken to a Boise hospital in serious condition.

Officials said they found a pistol in the stolen pickup when the suspect, Gregory Escobedo Jr., 27, of Ontario, was taken into custody. He was charged with grand theft, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Sheriff’s Office said.