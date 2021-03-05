Crime
Idaho victim shot confronting Oregon man who allegedly stole his pickup, officials say
An Oregon man allegedly stole an Idaho man’s pickup and later shot him when confronted about it, Canyon County officials said Friday in a news release.
Canyon County sheriff’s deputies were called to Old Highway 30 and Farmway Road on Thursday evening to locate a Dodge pickup that they said was taken from a gas station in Payette County.
A 48-year-old Payette County man said he saw his truck being stolen from a spot near I-84 earlier that evening, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said. He got a ride from someone else and followed the pickup into Canyon County until it made a stop.
Once the suspect stopped, the man confronted him and was shot, according to the Canyon Sheriff’s Office. The victim was taken to a Boise hospital in serious condition.
Officials said they found a pistol in the stolen pickup when the suspect, Gregory Escobedo Jr., 27, of Ontario, was taken into custody. He was charged with grand theft, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Sheriff’s Office said.
