Crime

Idaho corrections looking for prisoner who walked away from work site in Meridian

Derek Duane Beese
Derek Duane Beese

The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from a job site in Meridian on Tuesday evening.

Derek Duane Beese, 44, was reported missing at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to an IDOC news release. Beese, whose record includes convictions in Ada County for grand theft, eluding a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance, was set to be eligible for parole on July 27, 2022.

The Reentry Center is a facility for male prisoners who are nearing the end of their sentence and in the minimum-security classification.

Beese is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, about 220 pounds, with hazel eyes and partially gray hair.

Anyone with information about Beese should call 911, the IDOC release said.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service