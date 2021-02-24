Idaho corrections looking for prisoner who walked away from work site in Meridian

Derek Duane Beese

The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from a job site in Meridian on Tuesday evening.

Derek Duane Beese, 44, was reported missing at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to an IDOC news release. Beese, whose record includes convictions in Ada County for grand theft, eluding a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance, was set to be eligible for parole on July 27, 2022.

The Reentry Center is a facility for male prisoners who are nearing the end of their sentence and in the minimum-security classification.

Beese is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, about 220 pounds, with hazel eyes and partially gray hair.

Anyone with information about Beese should call 911, the IDOC release said.