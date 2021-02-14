Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive after fatal Pocatello shootout

The U.S. Marshals have confirmed one man was killed during a Pocatello shootout with authorities Saturday night, EastIdahoNews.com reported.

The marshals are also still searching for Richard “Rocky” Iverson, an armed and dangerous fugitive who escaped from authorities during the shootout. Iverson is wanted on a Bingham County failure to appear warrant stemming from lewd conduct with a minor charges.

Police reports show at about 10 p.m., the marshals were involved in Pocatello car chase in an attempt to capture Iverson. The chase ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing at the corner of North 6th Avenue and East Sublette Street, according to a Pocatello Police news release.

Iverson and an unidentified man, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Marshals were pursuing both men when the unidentified man fired at them. A deputy U.S. marshal returned fire striking the gunman and killing him, U.S. Marshal Supervisory Deputy Michael Leigh told EastIdahoNews.com.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency for the shooting incident. The name of the deceased individual has not been released.

Iverson, 44, is still being sought by police. He is described as being around 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has balding brown hair, brown eyes, and has tattoos on his neck, arms, and hands.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Police said no one should approach Iverson. If you spot him call 911 immediately.