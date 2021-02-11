Retired Boise PD officer arrested, in Ada jail on rape charges. Here’s what we know

A former Boise Police officer was arrested Wednesday night after being charged with multiple counts of rape.

Scott Wayne McMikle, 58, was booked into the Ada County jail about 11 p.m. Wednesday on several counts of felony rape, a charge that carries a potential prison sentence of up to life in Idaho.

According to Haley Williams, a spokesperson for the Boise Police Department, McMikle was an officer with the department for over 30 years, starting in 1983 and retiring in May 2015. Williams said he was a corporal when he retired.

Court records show McMikle is charged with nine counts of rape. The alleged assaults took place between April and December 2008, according to court records. That means the alleged sexual assaults took place when McMikle was a member of the department.

Williams said the charges are “serious and concerning.”

The BPD has opened an internal inquiry to review any past complaints, according to Williams.

“The Boise Police Department holds its employees to the highest standards and will investigate all allegations of misconduct,” Williams said in a statement. “We make every effort to ensure our employees display professionalism and meet the high standards the public has come to expect from members of our department.”

McMikle was being held at the Ada County jail on Thursday. He was set to appear in court via video arraignment Thursday afternoon.

Finding support

The Women’s and Children’s Alliance in Boise is available at 208-343-7025 for victims of domestic violence or online at wcaboise.org.

Advocates Against Family Violence in Canyon County is available at 208-459-4779 for anyone in need of help or shelter in an abusive relationship. Information is available at aafvhope.org.

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care after an assault.

Anyone in need of help or believes they may be in a violent relationship is encouraged to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or online at www.thehotline.org.