Caldwell man Dripps pleads guilty to 1996 Angie Dodge rape, murder. Here’s what we know

A Caldwell man has pleaded guilty to murder in connection with the cold-case killing of an Idaho Falls woman quarter century ago.

As part of a plea deal, Brian Dripps Sr., 55, entered guilty pleas to felony counts of first-degree murder and rape during a court hearing Tuesday in a Bonneville County courtroom, according to online court records.

In May 2019, police arrested Dripps in Caldwell in connection with the June 1996 murder and rape of 18-year-old Angie Dodge. Dodge was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death in her Idaho Falls apartment.

Dripps’ arrest came after Idaho Falls police found a DNA sample that matched evidence taken from the murder scene more than two decades earlier. In October 2019, prosecutors announced their intent to seek the death penalty against Dripps.

During his court hearing Tuesday, which was broadcast live by East Idaho News, Dripps told the court that he went to her home that night intending to sexually assault her, and claimed he “didn’t mean to murder her.”

“I was pretty high on cocaine and alcohol,” Dripps said.

District Judge Joel Tingey said the plea agreement recommended that Dripps be sentenced to 20 years fixed in prison before the possibility of parole, and up to life in prison.

Tingey noted that he does not have to follow the recommended sentence, but if he did not, Dripps would have the ability to withdraw this guilty plea. If Tingey were to accept the recommended sentence, Dripps would not be able to withdraw his plea.

The death penalty was not mentioned Tuesday.

Before Dripps’ arrest, law enforcement in eastern Idaho charged another man, Christopher Tapp, with the murder. Tapp was convicted in May 1998 and spent 20 years in prison before his exoneration in July 2019. Tapp has since sued the city of Idaho Falls for his wrongful conviction.

The next court appearance for Dripps will be for his sentencing, which is scheduled to take place April 27 in Idaho Falls. As of Tuesday, Dripps remained in the custody of the Bonneville County jail.