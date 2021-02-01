Boise man sentenced to 3 1/2 years for defrauding Medicare, Medicaid in Idaho

Getty Images/Creatas RF

A Boise man has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison after being convicted of health care fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Idaho U.S. Attorney Bart Davis’ office announced Monday that Scott Alexander Laney, 38, received a sentence of 42 months from District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, who also ordered Laney to pay restitution of $29,795 and a fine of $2,500. Laney also will serve three years of supervised release after he is released from prison.

After a five-day bench trial last year, Laney was found guilty on Oct. 5 in a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid related to payment and delivery of urine drug screenings. Laney worked as a sales representative with two national companies that performed laboratory testing, and he set up fraudulent accounts using the names and information of multiple nurse practitioners.

Laney’s crimes caused the payment of fraudulent health care claims that were not authorized by a medical provider and were not reasonable or medically necessary, according to the news release.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Office of Inspector General, Payette Police Department and Idaho Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.