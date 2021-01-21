Amber Alert issued for Idaho 1-year-old abducted by mother in Ada County

Police issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota, who police say was abducted by his mother, Marisol Garza, 39, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Supplied, Idaho State Police

Police in Idaho are on the lookout for an infant child they believe is in “imminent danger.”

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert on Thursday afternoon for 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota, who authorities say was abducted by his mother, 39-year-old Marisol Garza.

Police believe the child is in imminent danger.

The child’s mother is driving a 2006 Nissan Altima with an Idaho license plate, 2C-VC722.

Marisol Garza is described by police as being 5 feet 1 inch tall and having black hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on her face, left wrist, both arms, and both legs. She is believed to have connections to Boise, Twin Falls and Jerome, according to the alert.

Legend Garza-Cota is an infant boy with brown hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing red shoes and a black coat.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of either Marisol Garza or Legend Garza-Cota, please call the Ada County Sheriff’s Office at 208-377-6790 or call 911.