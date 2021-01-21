Idaho man to spend decades in prison after child porn, sex abuse conviction

An Idaho man was sentenced to serve the next few decades behind bars after being convicted of producing child pornography.

Andrew Neil Smith, a 33-year-old Caldwell man, was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 25 years in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho. Smith will also sentenced to undergo 10 years of supervised release once he is out of prison, according to court records.

Law enforcement began investigating Smith after a child reported that Smith had inflicted sexual abuse. Later, FBI agents obtained a search warrant and served the warrant on Smith’s home in Caldwell. Agents reported they found child porn images on Smith’s cellphone, and he later admitted the images involved the child who reported the sexual abuse. Smith also admitted to sexually abusing the child and taking videos of the abuse.

Smith was charged via federal complaint and arrested on May 6, 2020, according to court records. In November, Smith pleaded guilty to one felony count of sexual exploitation of children.

He was sentenced Wednesday and ordered to forfeit the cellphone he used in commission of the crime. Smith will be required to register as a sex offender. As of Thursday, Smith has yet to be transferred to the Bureau of Prisons to begin his sentence.

In addition to the FBI, the case was made possible due to the Caldwell Police Department and the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.