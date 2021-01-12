Boise & Garden City

Woman, dog die in Boise house fire. A firefighter sustained minor injuries

The Boise Fire Department responded early Tuesday to a house fire in northwest Boise where they found one woman and her dog deceased, according to a tweet from the department.

Around 1:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the 6700 block of West Northview Street. According to BFD, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

One firefighter was treated for minor injuries after the fire. Neither the woman nor the firefighter had been identified, as of Tuesday morning.

Profile Image of Ruth Brown
Ruth Brown
Reporter Ruth Brown covers the criminal justice and correctional systems in Idaho. She focuses on breaking news, public safety and social justice. Prior to coming to the Idaho Statesman, she was a reporter at the Idaho Press-Tribune, the Bakersfield Californian and the Idaho Falls Post Register.
