Nampa Police: 3 people arrested for using fake cash, possessing $45,000 in phony bills

Police in Nampa arrested three people while they were allegedly in possession of thousands of dollars in counterfeit cash.

The three — Erika Fuller, Grae Fuller and Jocelyn Mitchell — were arrested and booked into the Canyon County jail on Monday, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department.

Each of the three are facing a felony forgery charge. Grae Fuller is also facing felony counts of possession of a forged check and burglary. Mitchell faces two felony counts of possession of a forged check, as well as single counts of burglary and destroying evidence.

Nampa police allege the three were part of a traveling counterfeit ring out of California that used fake cash to make purchases inside at least two Boise businesses.

Police were notified after the group allegedly tried to use a counterfeit $50 bill in a business in the 16000 block of North Marketplace Boulevard in Nampa.

Officers later stopped a vehicle with the three inside, and police allege they found $7,400 in fake $50 bills inside the car. Police later obtained a search warrant for the group’s Boise hotel room and allegedly found additional $38,000 in phony bills, according to the news release.

Nampa police were assisted by the Boise Police Department’s organized retail crime unit, and police noted that the three could be facing additional charges in Ada County.

Investigators are requesting anyone with additional information on this case should contact Nampa police at 208-468-5623, or call Nampa dispatchers at 208-465-2257 and select option two. Tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS(2677) or leave a web tip online at www.343COPS.com.