Idaho man arrested after entering Rexburg Police Department, holding woman at knifepoint

REXBURG — A unknown man is in custody after holding a woman hostage at the Rexburg Police Department on Wednesday afternoon.

Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen told EastIdahoNews.com that at around 4 p.m., a man walked into the police station’s front door on Main Street. Once inside, the man grabbed a random woman inside the lobby and held a knife to her throat.

The man demanded that police kill him, according to Hagen.

A negotiator and officers were able to talk the man down and police took him into custody. No one was injured.

Police said they are still working to identify the man.