Ada County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in New Year’s stabbing at nightclub

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect involved in a stabbing at a Kuna nightclub on New Year’s Eve, according to a blog post from the sheriff’s office Sunday evening.

Officials said a man stumbled out of the crowd at Cowgirls nightclub, 353 N. Avenue E, about 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 and told bouncers he was hurt. The man was bleeding from a stab wound on his thigh, but he reportedly told police he didn’t know how he got the injury or who had stabbed him.

The man, who has not been identified, was treated at a local hospital and released.

Police said they’re reviewing surveillance footage of the “packed” bar and have not yet identified a suspect.

Other bar-goers told sheriff’s deputies that the victim had been in several altercations throughout the night, but no one that police spoke to had seen the stabbing occur.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Ada County Emergency Dispatch at at (208) 377-6790 or email Let. Jared Scott at jnscott@adacounty.id.gov.