Ada County Coroner identifies fatal shooting victim, a 20-year-old Boise man

The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified a 20-year-old gunshot victim who died Wednesday as Davis M. Mosqueda.

Mosqueda, of Boise, died of multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

Boise Police believe he was shot Wednesday morning by Devon Arnold, 21, of Nampa, and left for dead.

Around 1 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of Fairview Avenue and Cloverfield Road after receiving reports of a shooting, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. They found Mosqueda, who was shot in a parking lot near Cloverfield Road and Dawn Place.

Arnold remains in custody at the Ada County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. His next court date is set for Jan. 8.