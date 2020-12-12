Boise police arrest man accused of threatening past victim at knifepoint, destroying drone

Officers arrested a Boise man early Saturday after he allegedly threatened someone at knifepoint, resisted arrest and destroyed a police drone, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.

James Shaylor, 33, was booked into the Ada County Jail shortly before noon Saturday and remained there Saturday evening. He’s charged with two felonies — aggravated assault and witness intimidation — and seven misdemeanors: battery, malicious injury to property, dispensing alcohol to a minor, domestic battery, providing false information two an officer and two counts of resisting arrest.

Police said they responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 1400 block of South Division Avenue, southeast of Beacon Street and Broadway Avenue, about 5:30 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, the alleged victim exited the residence to safety while officers attempted to make contact with Shaylor, who they said remained inside.

“Evidence indicates Shaylor was threatening the victim with a knife and making demands related to a previous battery incident,” Boise police said in the news release.

Shaylor reportedly did not respond to warnings that he would be arrested if he didn’t surrender, and police said multiple attempts to reach him by phone were unsuccessful.

Police flew a drone into the residence, but Shaylor reportedly destroyed it. He later attempted to leave through a back door, at which point police fired on him with non-lethal 40mm rounds as he refused to obey orders, police said. He then returned inside.

After multiple warnings, police deployed gas into the residence, driving Shaylor out of the house roughly five hours after the initial call. He was then arrested.