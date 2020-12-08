Amid protests at meeting, CDH board members’ homes, COVID health order vote postponed

The Boise Police Department presence was more robust at Tuesday night’s protest at a meeting at the Central District Health offices Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 in Boise. doswald@idahostatesman.com

The Central District Health Board of Health meeting held Tuesday night to discuss and vote on a public health order dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic was adjourned shortly after it started because of the danger posed by protesters both at the CDH facility and at some board members’ places of residence.

Moments after a tearful Commissioner Diana Lachiondo left the virtual meeting to head to her house — where her son was home alone and anti-mask, anti-health measure protesters had reportedly gathered — CDH Director Russ Duke interrupted a doctor’s statements on the toll of the coronavirus to tell the board and people watching that Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee had requested that the meeting be ended for safety reasons.

Dr. Ted Epperly, another board member, said that protesters were gathered at his house as well.

A motion was made to adjourn the meeting to a later date, was seconded, and board members voted to adjourn.

Just prior to that, Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, the Elmore County representative on the CDH board, said she had spoken to police at the district headquarters and had been told that one person had been detained there but that BPD had the situation under control.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Idaho and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Epperly chimed in that things “sadly” were not under control at his house or at Lachiondo’s, and Duke reiterated that McLean and Lee has asked for the meeting to end.

McLean, speaking at the Boise City Council meeting later Tuesday, said she called for the end of the meeting for the safety of everyone involved, including police officers.

“This has gone too far,” McLean said. “We’re at a point now that we need to remind ourselves this is not who we are.”

She said that decisions made at local levels are designed to help protect residents and keep businesses open during a challenging pandemic.

“Most of us in this community, the wide majority of people in this city, have shown who we are and the sacrifices that we’ve made,” she said. “But what we saw tonight and what we’re continuing to see more and more is a rise in temperature, a threat of violence, that is meant to intimidate but can also ultimately incite and cause deep, deep problems ... and tear families and others apart.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

A crowd of hundreds — much larger than the protest at Friday’s meeting — had gathered outside the CDH headquarters to protest measures being put into place meant to head off the worsening health care crisis caused by the pandemic. According to a tweet from the Boise Police Department, one person was placed under citizen’s arrest for alleged trespassing by a representative of CDH and was taken to the Ada County Jail by Boise officers.

COVID-19 has sickened more than 90,000 Idahoans (confirmed cases) and killed more than 1,000, and doctors and health care officials have warned that they will have to start rationing care if it is not brought under better control.

Among other restrictions, the order that was to be considered Tuesday night — applying to Ada, Valley, Boise and Elmore counties — would have mandated masks in public and private places where 6-foot distancing is not an option with nonhousehold members.

Statewide, Gov. Brad Little has resisted implementing a mask mandate or other strict measures to try to deal with the pandemic, leaving decisions to the local health districts, and cities and counties. Many orders are in effect across various parts of Idaho, including in Boise, which has a mask mandate in place.

Nearly all of the protesters at the Central District building were maskless and in violation of that mandate.

About 300 signs were placed on the CDH lawn in support of the public health order on Tuesday afternoon. The homemade signs were signed by residents and made statements urging the use of masks and saying things such as “trust science,” “love thy neighbor” and “respect nurses and doctors.”

Nathaniel Hoffman, one of the organizers of the pro-mask sign “remote rally,” said that CDH took down the signs later in the afternoon before the meeting, on the advice of their attorney. So the group collected the signs and held them in a corner of the parking lot, he said.

What the order would, would not do

Under the new draft of the order that was to be discussed, published Saturday, sports may still take place and visits to long-term care facilities can happen, but with strict restrictions.

Sports and extracurricular activities can continue if all audience and crowd members wear masks, regardless of whether they are inside or outside, when they cannot stay 6 feet apart from nonhousehold members. Inside a school, masks must always be worn, no matter the physical distance between people.

Visits to long-term care facilities may continue as long as the facility follows strict regulations. Visitors must be screened for symptoms, outdoor visits are preferable, and signs must be posted at the facility educating people about COVID-19 symptoms. If positivity is greater than 10%, visitation should occur only for compassionate care, which can include end-of-life situations.

Public and private gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited. Schools do not count as a “gathering.” There also are exemptions for acts of “political expression” or religious services for worship.

Business must implement curbside service and delivery where possible. Employers should allow employees to work from home whenever possible.

Bars and restaurants may remain open, but bartops and dance floors are closed. Tables must be spaced at least 6 feet apart. Staff must always wear masks.

Bars and nightclubs with occupancy permits of less than 200 shall not exceed 50% of posted occupancy. Those permitted for 200-500 shall not operate beyond 30% capacity. Those permitted for occupancy above 500 shall not operate above 20% capacity.

Gyms and fitness centers must limit capacity to no more than 50%, including during fitness classes.