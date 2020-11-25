Boise Police arrest Idaho man accused of soliciting a child online for sexual images

Boise Police arrested a 21-year-old man on Wednesday after they say he tried to entice a child over social media for sexual purposes.

The arrest came after officers responded to a call for service earlier this month involving a reported child enticement over social media, according to a Boise Police Department news release.

Police say Xavier Gimeno, of Mountain Home, communicated with a victim younger than 16 through online applications for more than two years.

Evidence indicates that Gimeno solicited sexually explicit images from the victim and sent the victim sexually explicit images and videos, police said. There is also evidence, according to BPD, that Gimeno requested to meet with the victim.

Gimeno was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of child enticement on Wednesday.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims, according to Boise PD. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for a mobile device.