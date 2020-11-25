Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Boise Police arrest Idaho man accused of soliciting a child online for sexual images

Boise Police arrested a 21-year-old man on Wednesday after they say he tried to entice a child over social media for sexual purposes.

The arrest came after officers responded to a call for service earlier this month involving a reported child enticement over social media, according to a Boise Police Department news release.

Police say Xavier Gimeno, of Mountain Home, communicated with a victim younger than 16 through online applications for more than two years.

Evidence indicates that Gimeno solicited sexually explicit images from the victim and sent the victim sexually explicit images and videos, police said. There is also evidence, according to BPD, that Gimeno requested to meet with the victim.

Gimeno was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of child enticement on Wednesday.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims, according to Boise PD. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for a mobile device.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Ruth Brown
Ruth Brown
Reporter Ruth Brown covers the criminal justice and correctional systems in Idaho. She focuses on breaking news, public safety and social justice. Prior to coming to the Idaho Statesman, she was a reporter at the Idaho Press-Tribune, the Bakersfield Californian and the Idaho Falls Post Register.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service