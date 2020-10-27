3 Idaho men arrested in Boise are accused of modifying, sending guns to other states

Federal prosecutors in North Carolina have accused three Boise residents of conspiring to illegally manufacture guns and gun parts before shipping the firearms to North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Earlier this month, the prosecutors indicted 21-year-old Liam Collins and 35-year-old Paul Kryscuk each with three felonies: conspiracy to manufacture firearms and ship interstate; interstate transportation of firearms without a license; and interstate transportation of a firearm not registered as required.

Prosecutors filed a complaint against third man, 25-year-old Jordan Duncan, who is facing one charge alleging he conspired with Collins and Kryscuk, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. The three were arrested on Oct. 20.

All three men are residents of Boise. Prosecutors say Collins and Duncan are former Marines who were previously assigned to Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Authorities allege that Collins and Kryscuk manufactured and sold “hard to obtain firearms and firearm parts” while trying to hide the purchases from authorities.

Collins sent $1,500 to Kryscuk to buy a 9mm handgun and suppressor from Kryscuk. In return, Kryscuk bought “items from vendors to manufacture the firearms and suppressors,” according to the release.

Court filings allege that Kryscuk used an alias to mail the handgun and suppressor from Idaho to Jacksonville, North Carolina. He and Collins are also accused of sent an unregistered, modified rifle from Idaho to Pennsylvania.

If convicted, Collins and Kryscuk could face a maximum of up to 20 years in prison each, and Duncan up to five years.

Duncan and Kryscuk were scheduled to appear in a Boise federal courtroom Tuesday for detention hearings.

Numerous local and federal officials assisted in the investigation, including the FBI, Homeland Security and the Boise Police Department.

