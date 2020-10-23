Idaho Statesman Logo
Man, woman found dead inside Blaine County coffee shop; Idaho police investigating

Two people were found dead in a Blaine County coffee shop Thursday night, according to the Idaho State Police.

At around 8 p.m. Thursday night, ISP detectives were sent to a Bellevue coffee shop on the 100 block of North Main Street and found the bodies of two people — a man and a woman.

As of Friday, police are investigating the two deaths as a possible murder-suicide. Investigators say the two people were “well known to each other,” according to an ISP news release.

ISP detectives and the Blaine County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Names of the deceased were not released by ISP as of Friday morning, and their identities will be made public by the coroner’s office after notifying next of kin.

Jacob Scholl
Jacob Scholl is a breaking news reporter for the Idaho Statesman. Before starting at the Statesman in March 2020, Jacob worked for newspapers in Missouri and Utah. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri.
