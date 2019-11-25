Suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter after shooting that killed 74-year-old

A 50-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after authorities say he fatally shot and killed an Owyhee County man on Nov. 15.

Mark Warner was booked into the Owyhee County jail on Saturday after he was briefly hospitalized. Authorities said a fight between Warner and the victim led to the shooting of a 74-year-old victim at a home on Island View Drive, south of Marsing.

The Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office said Warner was booked into jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony malicious injury to property. Authorities still have not publicly identified the victim.

The motive for the shooting remained unclear on Monday.

Last week, Joshua McDaniel, 37, of Caldwell, was charged in connection to the fight that ended in the victim’s death. He is charged on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as misdemeanor obstructing and delaying police.

Deputies say that McDaniel ran from them when they were investigating the shooting and that he attempted to hide a gun.

