1 man dead in shooting after fight. 2 men have been arrested, and 1 suspect is hospitalized

A 74-year-old man died of a gunshot wound Nov. 15 south of Marsing, and the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate who is responsible for his death.

The sheriff’s office responded to the home just before midnight after a fight occurred and shots were fired. The sheriff’s office has not disclosed the name of the deceased man or who identified the suspects.

Joshua McDaniel, 37, of Caldwell, has been charged in connection to the fight. He is charged on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor obstructing and delaying police. McDaniel remains in custody, and his bond is set at $500,000.

A second suspect, a 50-year-old man, has been hospitalized due to injuries from the fight, but the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office has not named that suspect. The extent of his injuries are unclear.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

According to a copy of the probable cause affidavit in his case, McDaniel allegedly attempted to run from deputies early Saturday when they were investigating the shooting, ignoring their orders to stop. When he ran, he threw a handgun into the weeds in an attempt to hide it, according to court documents. Deputies were able to stop him after deploying a Taser stun gun and tackling him to the ground.

Because McDaniel has prior felony convictions in California, he is not legally allowed to possess a firearm, according to the document. The handgun was loaded with nine rounds of ammunition.

In 2007, McDaniel was convicted of illegal possession of explosives, and, in 2008, he was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm, both in California, according to court records.

Owyhee County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Lynn Bowman said Thursday that the case is under investigation, and investigators are still following up on leads.

McDaniel’s next court appearance is set for Dec. 2 in Owyhee County.