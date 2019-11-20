Boise man, 60, charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

A 60-year-old Boise man was arrested Wednesday and charged with five felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after a tip from an internet service provider triggered an investigation by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

In a news release, state Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced the arrest of Ronald T. Brockner, who was booked into the Ada County Jail and will have his initial court hearing Thursday.

Brockner is alleged to have possessed child pornography on an electronic device, and more charges could be filed because the investigation is ongoing, according to the release. Anyone with information is urged to call the ICAC unit at 208-947-8700.

The U.S. Marshals Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force, Boise Police Department, Ada County Sheriff’s Office and Ada County Prosecutor’s Office assisted ICAC in the Brockner investigation, the release said.