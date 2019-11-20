Idaho man, 18, accused of having thousands of child porn images, plotting child sex abuse

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic content that may be upsetting to some readers.

An 18-year-old Middleton man is being held on a $1 million bond after police say he possessed thousands of child porn images and plotted online to sexually abuse a child.

Colton D. Turner is charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography in Canyon County. He was arrested on Nov. 13 and booked into the Canyon County jail. The investigation into Turner came after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received two tips about Turner in August.

The probable cause affidavit in Turner’s case graphically outlines online conversations he had about his desire to kidnap and sexually abuse children.

When investigators searched Turner’s residence and iPhone, they found more than 2,000 images of child pornography on his phone. The children in the images ranged in age from 6 to 10 and they were engaged in sexual acts with adults, according to the probable cause affidavit.

In online conversations he state his favorite age range was “0-9” and he asked other online users to “come rape a girl with me,” among other alleged conversations about sexual abuse.

In online conversations, Turner allegedly discussed taking a girl, saying “We do whatever we want to her for as long as we want and if she’s still ok by the end when you head back you drop her two towns away from where you found her and go home,” according to a copy of the probable cause affidavit.

Police accused him of both possessing and distributing child pornography in the affidavit. At the time a search warrant was executed, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the affidavit that Turner had a black bag under his bed with “one thick black rope, one thin black paracord rope, a roll of black tape, handcuffs, a pink bandanna, one container of personal lubricant, and one container of female sexual stimulating gel.”

Turner’s next court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. Friday.

