Boise man pleads guilty to murder after shooting his stepfather in August

A Boise man on Monday pleaded guilty to murder after he reportedly shot and killed his stepfather at a Boise Bench residence in August.

Carlos Alonzo Sandoval, 24, took a plea deal for first-degree murder on Monday. The charge carries a punishment of at least 10 years in prison up to a life sentence.

Sandoval was initially charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony. He pleaded not guilty to all three charges on Sept. 30. The additional charges were not included in his Monday plea deal.

On Aug. 2, Sandoval reportedly shot and killed his stepfather, 45-year-old Antoine Jones, at Jones’ residence in the 1700 block of North Fry Street. A woman was also injured in the shooting. The woman was not identified by police.

Sandoval fled the scene of the shooting and was later found by police in a nearby residence.

At Sandoval’s arraignment on Aug. 5, prosecutors told Judge Russell Comstock that Sandoval had admitted to planning the attack and bragged that he would do it again.

Sandoval is set for sentencing on Jan. 23, 2020, at 1:30 p.m.