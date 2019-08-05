Suspect in fatal Boise shooting confessed to planning attack, prosecutor says

Carlos Alonzo Sandoval Ada County Jail

The man accused of shooting two people at a residence on the Boise Bench on Friday afternoon — including one who died — was arraigned on three felony charges at the Ada County Courthouse on Monday afternoon, and the judge ordered him held without bond.

Carlos Alonzo Sandoval, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder, felony aggravated battery and felony use of a deadly weapon. Arguing for no bond to be issued and for a no-contact order to be put in place for the surviving victim, prosecutors told Judge Russell Comstock that Sandoval admitted to planning the attack and bragged that he’d do it again.

Comstock granted the no-contact order.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. at a residence in the 1700 block of North Fry Street, north of Fairview Avenue. A man and a woman were transported to the hospital. The man died, and the woman was treated and released, police said. Their names have not been released, but Sandoval’s sister told KTVB Channel 7 for a story that the deceased victim was their stepfather.

At Monday’s arraignment, prosecutors said that the man who died had dated Sandoval’s mother and that the shooting Friday occurred at his house. Sandoval also lived there, they said.

The shooter fled the scene but police received information that he had taken cover in another house nearby. Residents in the area were asked to stay inside and report anything suspicious.

Police had more than 20 officers on the ground, and drones in the air aiding the search.

At about 8 p.m. Friday, the suspect — later identified by police as Sandoval — surrendered. Police said Sandoval contacted them by cellphone and followed their instructions on how to exit the house.

Sandoval’s next hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15