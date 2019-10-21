Report shows credible child sexual abuse allegations against multiple Boise priests

Fifteen Catholic priests and one deacon who worked at or were associated with the Diocese of Boise have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor since the 1950s, according to a report released Monday by the Diocese.

Those priests have since been removed from the ministry. The cases date back to 1950, and were reported as recently as 2018. Six of the 15 priests were clergy members of the Diocese of Boise, while nine were from other dioceses but were at one point assigned to Boise.

Since 1950, more than 300 priests have served in the Diocese of Boise.

The cases were presented to the Diocesan Review Board for Sexual Abuse of Minors in 2002. The Diocese of Boise informed law enforcement “in appropriate cases where the alleged perpetrator was known to be alive,” according to the report.

The list comes three weeks after The Associated Press published a list of clergy members nationwide who have been credibly accused of child sexual abuse. Boise’s diocese was one of just six nationwide that had not released the names of priests and other church employees who had allegedly committed abuses.

The list includes W. Thomas Faucher, the retired St. Mary’s Catholic Church priest who pleaded guilty last year to possessing child pornography. On Saturday, the Vatican formally cut its ties with Faucher and he was laicized, the Statesman reported.

The Statesman most recently received an updated list of abuse claims in 2018.

Diocese of Boise Clergy (1950s to current)

Simmons, Donald (Deceased)

Incidents, 1950, ‘56

Reported, 2002

Later, Morris (Deceased)

Incidents, 1960s and 70s

Reported, 2003

Kuiper, Michael (Deceased)

Incident, 1974

Reported, 1994

Worsley, James

Incidents, 1976-1981

Reported, 1992

Left Idaho, laicized. Diocese to where he relocated was informed.

Gould, William (Deceased)

Incident, 1981

Reported, 2010

Howell, Robert “Rap” (Deacon)

Incident, 2002

Reported, 2004

Possession of Child Pornography. Served prison sentence, Laicized

Faucher, W. Thomas

Incident, 2018

2018 Convicted of Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography. Imprisoned, Laicized.

Religious Order Priests (1960s to current)

Cornelius (McKenna), John

Seminarian, Ordained for Seattle Archdiocese

Incidents, 1968, 1970, 1971, 1973

Reported, 2001

Left Diocese of Boise to be ordained elsewhere in 1970s. Seattle Archdiocese took action.

Meunier, Luke (Deceased)

Diocesan priest from Canada

Incident, 1971

Reported, 1993

Kuiper, Michael (Deceased)

Diocesan priest from Canada

Incidents: 1971

Reported: 1993

McSorley, James

Religious Order

Incident, 1972

Reported, 2004

Left Idaho in 1975. His religious order was notified, but his whereabouts are unknown.

Schuck, Martin (Deceased)

Diocesan priest from New York state.

Incidents, 1974-76

Reported, 2003

Baltazar, Carmelo Melchior (Mel)

Philippine Diocese of Metolos

Incidents, Late 1970s and 1985

Reported, 1985

Imprisoned, 1985

Garcia, Ruben

Incardinated in Diocese of Tijuana, Mexico

Incidents, 1980s

Reported, 1991

Imprisoned

Connolly, Thomas

Religious Order

Incidents, Early 1980s

Reported, 2012

Permanently removed from ministry, resides in another state. Incidents were reported to his home diocese and Religious Order.

O’Grady, Peter (Deceased)

Religious Order

Incidents: 1984 and 1985

Reported: 2003

Arockiam, Francis

Order from India

Incidents: 1996

Reported: 1996

Expelled from Diocese back to home in India.