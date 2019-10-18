Man arrested on suspected aggravated DUI after hitting 16-year-old pedestrian last month

Authorities arrested a 70-year-old Melba man on Wednesday after he allegedly struck a 16-year-old girl who was walking a dog last month, police say, and she suffered a broken neck.

Joseph Jefferies is charged on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence.

The collision happened at West Avalon Street and North School Avenue when the girl, Sunshine Bryden, was in a marked crosswalk on Sept. 2, according to her family.

“Evidence tests revealed Jefferies had a blood alcohol content (BAC) level of .096 at the time of the crash, which is in excess of the Idaho legal BAC limit of .08,” according to Patrick Orr, of the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. “Evidence tests also show Jefferies was driving about 34 miles an hour at the time of the crash. The speed limit drops from 35 to 25 mph for eastbound traffic on Avalon just before the intersection.”

The force of the impact moved the girl about 70 feet down the street, according to the sheriff’s office. The dog was also injured in the crash.

“She had looked eastbound and looked westbound,” her mother, Carolyn Bryden, told the Statesman last month. “There was a car that stopped for her in the westbound lane. Since the car stopped, she started walking. Then he came through and hit her.”

Her mother said Sunshine also had to have surgery on her leg after the crash.

Jefferies will appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Friday.