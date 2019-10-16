Crime

Dashcam video shows ISP trooper narrowly escaping being struck on the roadside

Idaho State Police shared a dashcam video on Wednesday that showed a trooper nearly being struck by a vehicle last week when an oncoming driver slammed into the crash scene the trooper was investigating.

ISP Trooper Llerenas was in northern Idaho last week when the crash occurred, north of Coeur d’Alene, near Highway 53 and Ramsey Road, according to ISP’s Tweet.

He was not injured, but ISP said in its Tweet “Please slow down, move over, and pay attention when approaching emergency vehicles/incidents.”

It was unclear Wednesday if the driver who crashed into the scene had been cited.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

