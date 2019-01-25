On-duty ISP trooper crashes into trailer when driving through red light, police say

No one was injured when an on-duty Idaho State Police trooper slammed into a tractor-trailer at an intersection in Boise Wednesday afternoon, according to an ISP spokesman.
Boise police are investigating the crash, which occurred at about 4:25 p.m. at the Gowen Road interchange with Interstate 84.
The trooper was running lights and sirens to provide backup to another trooper who had determined that Idaho Transportation Department was providing roadside assistance to someone with an outstanding warrant at Gowen and Eisenmann roads, ISP spokesman Tim Marsano told the Statesman via e-mail late Thursday afternoon.
Marsano said the trooper was traveling west on Interstate 84 and had exited at the Gowen Road interchange. When he got to the bottom of the ramp, he turned left at a red light — and struck a tractor-trailer that was traveling east on Gowen Road. He hit the front-right quadrant of the trailer.
Marsano said he didn’t know the trooper’s exact speed at the time of the collision but said the officer had “slowed from highway speeds.” He declined to release the trooper’s name, age or years with the department but did say the trooper is experienced and has not been in any other on-duty crashes.
Weather conditions at the time were dry and cloudy. Marsano said that is not believed to have been a factor in the crash. He said he was unaware of any citations being issued in connection with the crash.
