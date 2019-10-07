Former Idaho GOP chairman pleads guilty to stalking, unlawful entry

Former Idaho GOP chair Jonathan Parker was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant after a court appearance on a felony stalking charge on June 14, 2019. kjones@idahostatesman.com

To resolve five pending criminal cases, former Idaho Republican Party Chairman Jonathan Parker has proposed a “global settlement” in which he pleads guilty to two counts: stalking his estranged wife and unlawfully entering the home of a female colleague.

Parker’s attorney, Randall Barnum, asked during a court appearance Monday that under the plea agreement, Parker would receive probation, a five-year no-contact order with his soon-to-be ex-wife and the female colleague whose home he entered, and, if so ordered, restitution. Parker also will undergo a psychological evaluation.

If the judge does not accept the plea agreement, Parker faces up to five years in prison and/or up to a $10,000 fine on the felony stalking charge and up to six months in jail and/or up to a $1,000 fine on the misdemeanor unlawful entry charge.

His sentencing is set for 10:45 a.m. Dec. 9 at the Ada County Courthouse.

Parker’s legal problems began May 30, when Boise police arrested him on a felony stalking charge at his estranged wife’s apartment complex. Since then, he has been charged with misdemeanor privacy trespass, a misdemeanor no-contact order violation, misdemeanor unlawful entry and felony witness intimidation.

The unlawful entry and witness intimidation charge stem from interactions with a female colleague. The other three charges pertain to his estranged wife.

Parker resigned from his GOP post Feb. 18, with more than two years left in his term.

On June 29, the Idaho Republican Party elected former Idaho congressman and candidate for governor Raul Labrador as its new chairman. Labrador defeated former Idaho school superintendent Tom Luna in a 111-109 vote.