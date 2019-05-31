Former Idaho GOP chairman arrested in Boise on stalking charge

Jonathan Parker, the former Idaho Republican Party chairman, was arrested by Boise police on May 30, 2019, and booked into the Ada County Jail on a first-degree stalking charge. Ada County Sheriff's Office

Boise Police on Thursday arrested Jonathan Parker — a lobbyist and former Idaho Republican Party chairman — and booked him into the Ada County jail on a felony first-degree stalking charge.

As of late Friday morning, Parker was still in the jail awaiting arraignment.

The Idaho Statesman has requested arrest details from Boise Police.

Parker resigned from his GOP post Feb. 18.

“Last year, (my wife) Kelly and I were blessed that Presley came into our lives as our beloved daughter,” Parker wrote in his Feb. 18 resignation letter to the party.

“Serving as your chairman, while maintaining a full-time job and being a fully engaged father has been harder than I imagined, so much so that I have reluctantly decided that I should no longer continue to serve as chairman of the Idaho Republican Party so that I can focus on the priorities I place above all others,” Parker stated at the time.

About one month later, on March 26, Parker’s wife, Kelly, filed for divorce in Ada County, according to court records. The divorce proceedings are pending and sealed.

Parker was elected GOP chairman in July 2017 and reelected in June 2018. He started his own government affairs consulting and lobbying business, Parker Public Affairs, in 2017.