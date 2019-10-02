Crime
Child on scooter dies after being hit by vehicle on Eagle Road, Meridian police say
A child died Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle on Eagle Road in Meridian when he was riding a scooter, police say.
The boy was near the intersection of Eagle and Easy Jet Drive when he was fatally hit by the vehicle. It was unclear immediately if he was in a crosswalk.
The boy has not been identified yet but he died after the crash, sometime after 5 p.m., police said. The driver of the vehicle has not yet been named and the driver has not been criminally charged.
Meridian Police say the crash is under investigation.
