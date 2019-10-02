Child on scooter dies after being hit by vehicle on Eagle Road, Meridian police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A child died Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle on Eagle Road in Meridian when he was riding a scooter, police say.

The boy was near the intersection of Eagle and Easy Jet Drive when he was fatally hit by the vehicle. It was unclear immediately if he was in a crosswalk.

The boy has not been identified yet but he died after the crash, sometime after 5 p.m., police said. The driver of the vehicle has not yet been named and the driver has not been criminally charged.

Meridian Police say the crash is under investigation.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This is a breaking news story, check back later for updates.