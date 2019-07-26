2 injured after scooter crashes into construction hole in Downtown Boise alley

Lime and Bird introduce e-scooters to Boise with test drives E-scooters are coming to Boise. Test drive and learn about them in public outreach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK E-scooters are coming to Boise. Test drive and learn about them in public outreach.

Two people were involved in a scooter crash in a Downtown Boise alley Friday night — and at least one was transported to a local hospital.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The crash happened in an alley just west of Capitol Boulevard and north of Idaho Street, behind KeyBank and Moon’s Kitchen Cafe.

It was reported just before 7 p.m., according to Ada County Emergency Dispatch.

The initial report to emergency dispatch was that two people were “scootering” and fell into a hole. It appeared to be at least 10 feet deep.

By Katy Moeller kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene, but only one of them went from the scene to the hospital. The dispatcher didn’t know if both crash victims went in the same ambulance, or if only one was transported.

No information was immediately available on how many scooters were involved in the crash.

There were barriers around the hole Friday night; it’s unclear what was there at the time of the crash.