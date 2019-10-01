Driver in July crash that killed 3-year-old charged with 4 aggravated DUI counts

SHARE COPY LINK

The driver in a July car crash in Boise that left a 3-year-old girl dead has been charged with four counts of felony aggravated DUI.

Anna Mihelich, 53, of Boise, was booked into the Ada County Jail late Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from the Boise Police Department.

Early on July 2, police said an SUV driven by Mihelich struck a van driven by Crystal Martinez Chavez on Orchard Street near Diamond Street. Chavez and her three children were taken to the hospital. One of the children, Odalys Martinez Chavez, died on July 8 as a result of her injuries.

No details were released Tuesday about the conditions of Chavez and the other children.

Following an extensive investigation, a warrant for Mihelich’s arrest was issued, BPD said, and she was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

Per Idaho law, aggravated DUI is when “great bodily harm, permanent disability or permanent disfigurement to any person other than himself” is caused by a driver alleged to be under the influence of intoxicating substances.

Boise Police Department spokeswoman Haley Williams told the Statesman that the results of the toxicology report are not available for release, so it’s not known what Mihelich’s blood alcohol content was.