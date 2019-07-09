3-year-old girl in critical condition after crash on Orchard Street, says Boise PD

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A two-vehicle crash on the Boise Bench that left a 3-year-old girl in critical condition with life-threatening injuries remains under investigation, according to Boise Police.

The collision occurred just after midnight on July 2 on Orchard Street, police said.

A van and an SUV collided near Orchard and Diamond streets, and extrication was required. The SUV was southbound on Orchard while the van was northbound when the crash happened. All four people in the van, including the injured girl, were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the SUV was also hospitalized.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and police are waiting on toxicology reports, according to police spokeswoman Haley Williams. No charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon.

The driver of the van was a 34-year-old woman, the front seat passenger was a 16-year-old male, the two back seat passengers were the 3-year-old girl and an 8-year old girl.

The driver of the SUV was a 53-year-old woman who sustained minor injuries.

No one in the crash has been named by police yet, and it’s unclear if the passengers were wearing seatbelts.