Idaho inmate dies by suicide. He’s the second inmate to die by suicide in a week

A 29-year-old Idaho Maximum Security Institution inmate in prison for aggravated assault and eluding a police officer died of an apparent suicide, prison officials reported Sunday. This is the second inmate in Idaho Department of Correction custody to die by suicide in the last week.

Jason Boyd Ivey of Hazelton was found hanging in his cell at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution at 3:53 p.m. Friday. He died in a Boise hospital around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to IDOC spokesman Jeff Ray.

It is unclear if Ivey was on suicide watch.

IDOC is still investigating Ivey’s death.

Earlier this week, a 37-year-old man died of an apparent suicide Tuesday in prison before going to trial on accusations that he repeatedly sexually abused a 10-year-old and had a role in kidnapping a woman and chaining her in a barn.

Chancey Lee Baker was found hanging at the Idaho State Correctional Institution in Kuna around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Idaho Statesman previously reported.

