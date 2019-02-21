Crime

Idaho sex offender faces 10 new sex crime charges for suspected abuse of 10-year-old

By Ruth Brown

February 21, 2019 01:46 PM

A 36-year-old Homedale man who is a registered sex offender on parole is facing 11 new charges for the alleged sexual abuse of a 10-year-old child.

Owyhee County Sheriff Perry Grant told the Statesman on Thursday that he initially requested that 56 charges be filed against Chancey Baker, but the prosecutor filed 21. In court Thursday, a judge found that there was probable cause for 11 of those 21 charges, including eight counts of lewd conduct with a child younger than age 16 and two counts of sexual abuse of a child younger than age 16, Grant said.

Baker also faces charges stemming from a December incident in which he and two other people were accused of kidnapping a 36-year-old Homedale woman. He was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, burglary, grand theft and the unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He has been in custody on those charges since January awaiting trial.

Baker was convicted of felony failing to register as a sex offender in Canyon County in 2014. He was sentenced for felony injury to child in Owyhee County in 2005, a sentence that ran concurrently to a 2004 Canyon County conviction on lewd conduct with a child under age 16. He was most recently paroled on Aug. 15, 2017, according to the Idaho Department of Correction. His parole wouldn’t have been complete until the end of 2030.

If convicted of the new charges, Baker faces multiple life sentences.

Grant said he believes that Baker has other victims and encourages anyone with information to contact the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office at 208-495-1154.

Victims who may need help are also encouraged to contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

