Police: Suspects stole nearly $4,000 in gift cards, tried to return merchandise for money

Top row, left to right: Taurean Gressom, Monique Morton Bottom row, left to right: Tataynna Grant, Kyle White

Four people were arrested in Boise on Thursday after a man allegedly stole nearly $4,000 in gift cards from a coffee shop on Boise State University’s campus, and attempted to purchase items with the cards and return them for profit.

According to a press release from the Boise Police Department, Taurean A. Gressom (felony burglary, criminal conspiracy and grand theft), Kyle C. White (felony burglary, criminal conspiracy), Tataynna D. Grant (criminal conspiracy) and Monique D. Morton (felony burglary, criminal conspiracy), all of California, were booked into the Ada County Jail on Thursday. Police believe that the suspects came to Boise “with the intent to commit fraudulent crimes.”

At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of an adult male stealing eight gift cards from a coffee shop at Boise State that totaled $3,960. Officers then received reports of “suspicious transactions” by a man fitting the same description at stores in Boise and Nampa with the gift cards. The suspects then tried to return products they had gotten with the gift cards at a third store for money.

The suspects were located in a vehicle near Emerald Street and Milwaukee Street and were taken into custody, police said.