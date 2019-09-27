Homedale man who put GPS on ex-girlfriend’s vehicle gets prison time for stalking

David Valadez

A Homedale man was sentenced to at least 2 1/2 years in prison on first-degree stalking charges Friday, stemming from an incident in May.

According to a press release from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, David Valadez, 23, was arrested after a woman told Caldwell police that Valadez was stalking her and violating a no-contact order. Valadez, an ex-boyfriend of hers, had been served a no-contact order in 2018 for allegedly committing battery against her, but he continued to drive by her home, tailgate her in his car, and send her threatening texts and phone calls, she told police.

Police also found that a GPS tracking device in Valadez’s vehicle matched that of a device under the victim’s vehicle.

Valadez received a sentence of five years total, but the last 2 1/2 years are indeterminate, meaning he will be eligible for parole after 2 1/2 years. He must also pay court fees and observe a no-contact order with the victim throughout the sentence.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Cases like this are a sad reminder of the impact domestic violence can have on our community,” Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor said in the release. “That is why it is so important for victims to speak up and ask for help.”

Need help?

The Boise Women’s and Children’s Alliance can be reached locally at 208-345-7273 to help survivors of domestic violence.

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care.