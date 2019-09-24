Man detained at Nampa motel, charged with sexual abuse of minor and drug distribution

An Arizona man was arrested in Nampa this week on charges of sexual abuse of a minor under 16 and enhanced drug distribution to a person under 18.

James Paul Cross, 38, was booked into the Canyon County jail on a $75,000 bond early Monday morning after being detained at a Super 8 Motel in Nampa. According to the affidavit of probable cause, a 15-year-old victim told authorities that Cross rubbed his penis against her and, when she tried to get away, he remained close.

She also said Cross told her he wanted “to try something with you,” before putting his hand on her pubic bone outside her underwear. She then yelled at him, the affidavit said.

The alleged victim also told police that Cross had removed towels from the bathroom and placed them on the dresser in the motel room. After finishing a shower, Cross allegedly asked the victim to bring him a towel, and she refused. Cross then walked around the room naked, according to the teenage girl.

The police investigation was initiated when a third party contacted police, after hearing from the girl about Cross’ alleged behavior.

Cross denied pressing his penis against her at the motel, and said he and the victim lay on the bed drawing. He said he didn’t know why he moved the towels out of the bathroom, but said he told the victim to look away when he exited. Cross also told police that he gave the victim part of a strawberry marijuana edible to ease her cramps, according to the affidavit.

The victim was taken into custody due to imminent danger, the affidavit stated.

Cross and the girl left Phoenix two weeks ago, the affidavit said, for a number of reasons, one of which was an ex-girlfriend of Cross’ moving back to town. The two had traveled to multiple states and were on their way to Oregon because they had psychedelic mushrooms, Cross told police. They had been staying in camping tents and motels.

A preliminary hearing for Cross will be held on Oct. 3 at 8:30 a.m.

Need help?

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care.

Survivors who may need help are also encouraged to contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.