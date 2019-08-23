Kuna man found guilty of 9 sex crimes involving children, faces life in prison

A Kuna man has been found guilty of nine felony sex crime charges, including sexual abuse of a child and lewd conduct, and is in the Ada County Jail awaiting sentencing.

Ronald Anthony Manzer, 48, was found guilty Thursday on two charges of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and seven charges of sexual abuse of a minor under 16 for crimes committed between September 2000 and September 2012, according to court documents. Two victims were identified in the indictments; the guilty verdicts were unanimous.

According to court records, Manzer is accused of forcing a minor to French kiss him, sucking on a victim’s breasts and forcing the two victims to kiss each other, among other allegations.

Manzer is also facing four charges of sexual battery of a child, one count of sexual abuse of a child and one count of lewd conduct in Canyon County, where he is scheduled to be in court Monday.

Manzer will be sentenced in 4th District Court in Ada County on Oct. 29 for this week’s convictions. He faces life in prison.

Need help?

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care.

Survivors who may need help are also encouraged to contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.