Middleton man accused of stealing 3 cars, leading police on multi-county manhunt

A man with an arrest warrant in Ada County allegedly stole multiple vehicles and led authorities on a nearly 12-hour manhunt that lasted into Wednesday morning.

Jackie Shayde Sedillo, 29, was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant for failing to appear in Ada County, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. Further charges are pending. Sedillo’s last known residence was in Middleton, the sheriff’s office said.

According to a press release, Sedillo was driving a vehicle Tuesday night in Adams County that had previously been reported as stolen to the Nampa police. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office began pursuing him as the vehicle headed toward Idaho County.

The car eventually ran over deployed spike strips on Highway 95 and Sedillo eventually left the car, at which point he pulled out a gun and stole a BMW from an 84-year-old man, the release said. He then headed in the BMW to Grangeville, where he abandoned the car and stole a Ford F-350 boom truck. Nearby schools were put on lockdown.

Sedillo eventually left the truck and fled on foot near the Cottonwood Creek Canyon. A search for the suspect was then conducted by Idaho State Police, the Idaho County and Adams County Sheriff’s offices, Cottonwood and Grangeville police and Nez Perce Tribal officers, among others. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deployed a tactical helicopter as well.

Sedillo was arrested Wednesday at 8:35 a.m. near Long Haul Road.