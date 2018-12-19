Kuna man arrested on suspicion of 9 sex crimes involving multiple children

Authorities arrested a 47-year-old Kuna man on Tuesday on suspicion of nine child sex crimes involving three children over a 12-year span.
Ronald A. Manzer is in custody at the Ada County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He faces two counts of lewd conduct with a child younger than 16 and seven counts of sexual abuse of child younger than 16. The incidents happened between 2000 and 2012, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said.
Manzer’s next court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 28. If convicted, Manzer faces up to life in prison.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments