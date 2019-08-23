Boise Police respond to fatal shooting near BSU campus, investigation continues

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Boise Police responded to the scene of a fatal shooting early Friday, finding an adult male dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Belmont Street, according to BPD’s Twitter account. Police interviewed several subjects and reported that they are not looking for any additional suspects.

Further information was not immediately available.

BPD is investigating a shooting on Belmont St. At 2:45am officers found one male adult with a fatal gunshot wound. The circumstances around how the shooting happened are under investigation. Officers are interviewing several people and more info will be released as its available. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) August 23, 2019

The name of the victim was not disclosed early Friday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.