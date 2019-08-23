Crime
Boise Police respond to fatal shooting near BSU campus, investigation continues
Boise Police responded to the scene of a fatal shooting early Friday, finding an adult male dead at the scene.
The shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Belmont Street, according to BPD’s Twitter account. Police interviewed several subjects and reported that they are not looking for any additional suspects.
Further information was not immediately available.
The name of the victim was not disclosed early Friday.
This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.
