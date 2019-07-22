7-year-old bicyclist identified after being fatally struck by pickup south of Boise

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The Ada County Coroner identified the 7-year-old boy fatally stuck by a pickup on Thursday as Eduard Prokopchuk.

Eduard, of Nampa, died Friday night at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. He was hit by a pickup the night before in the 11000 block of West Amity Road.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office reported that Eduard was struck around 7:30 p.m. on the north side of West Amity Road, just east of Cloverdale Road. An 18-year-old man was at the wheel of the pickup that was traveling west on Amity Road at the time. The boy was one of three young bicyclists, all boys under 10, riding together on Amity, the sheriff’s office said.

A second bicyclist suffered minor injuries in the crash.

As of Monday, no one had been charged in the crash.

This is a developing news story that the Idaho Statesman will update later today.