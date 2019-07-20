7-year-old bicyclist struck by pickup south of Boise. He has critical injuries.

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 7-year-old boy on a bicycle was struck by a pickup and catapulted into a fence south off Boise Thursday night.

He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to information provided by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. No information was available Friday on his condition.

The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m.. on the north side of West Amity Road, just east of Cloverdale Road.

An 18-year-old man was at the wheel off a pickup that was traveling west on West Amity Road. The boy was one of three young bicyclists, all boys under 10, riding together on Amity, the sheriff’s office said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A second bicyclist suffered minor injuries in the crash. Sheriff’s investigators were not sure the pickup also hit him, or if the first bike collided with the second.

The sheriff’s office says the driver stopped after he crash to assist the injured bicyclist and was cooperative with police. He told investigators he swerved to miss something in the road when the crash happened.

No citations have been issued. The crash is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.