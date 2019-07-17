Ex-Ada County treasurer sentenced to probation, no jail for misuse of public money

Top five criminal offenses in Ada County Top five offenses in Ada County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Top five offenses in Ada County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data.

The former Ada County treasurer accused of misusing public funds pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor misuse of public money by a public official on Wednesday.

Vicky McIntyre was initially charged with seven felonies for misusing public funds in 2016 while serving as the elected treasurer, but four of the charges were dismissed by a judge due to a finding of lack of probable cause. The county commissioners suspended McIntyre after she was charged.

Ada County Magistrate Judge Thomas Watkins accepted McIntyre’s guilty plea on Wednesday and sentenced her to six months of unsupervised probation, a $500 fine and granted her a withheld judgment. A withheld judgment means that if McIntyre successfully completes her probation, she could go back before the court and request the charge be dismissed from her record.

Per the plea agreement, the prosecuction did not argue against or in favor of the withheld judgment and recomended the 6 months of unsupervised probation.

Former Ada County Commissioner Sharon Ullman, who was unseated in 2018 by Democrat Kendra Kenyon, stood up in court after the prosecutor spoke, defending McInytre. Judge Watkins did not silence Ullman, despite the interruption of the hearing, and allowed her to speak.

“I hate to see her have any kind of criminal record when she maybe had a momentary lapse in judgement,” Ullman said in court.

UIllman went on to allege in court that other county commissioners, indirectly refferencing former commissioners Dave Case and Jim Tibbs, have used county credit cards to buy meals for meetings -- something she deemed a questionable use of county money.

“I have known very few elected officials as honorable and as ethical as Vicky McIntyre in all my years of involvement,” Ullman told the court. “I would ask that you dismiss the charges all together.”

McIntyre, a former Republican candidate for Idaho treasurer, charged almost $500 in personal expenses to her county-issued credit card since January 2016. The accusations she faced included using the credit card to purchase hockey tickets and passes to the High Roller Ferris Wheel in Las Vegas while at a conference, among other personal expenses.

She repaid the county as soon as questions were raised about the spending, according to defense attorney Matthew Gunn. He also noted that the complaint against McIntyre was filed by a former commissioner just before the election, suggesting there may have been political motive to oust McIntyre.

Records show former Ada County Commissioner Dave Case filed the public official corruption complaint about McIntyre in April 2018.

McIntyre was never booked into jail at the time the charges were filed.

Watkins told McIntyre before announcing his sentence that given her history with public service and the fact that she repaid the county, “I’m hoping this was nothing more than an oversight or an accident.”